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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Five Parties Set to Enter Parliament if Elections Held Now, Polls

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Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
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Five parties would secure seats in Parliament if elections were held in mid-March, while two others are hovering around the 4% threshold, according to an independent survey by the polling agency Myara.

The survey, conducted face-to-face using tablets between 7 and 16 March 2026 among 809 adult Bulgarian citizens, outlines the following declared support among those intending to vote:

The formation of Rumen Radev (former President of Bulgaria), “Progressive Bulgaria” – 30.8%
GERB-UDF – 19.3%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 12.9%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 10.6%
Vazrazhdane – 7.9%

Close to the electoral threshold is BSP – United Left with 4.1%, while MECH trails with 3.6%.

Further behind are Velichie with 2.5% and Siyanie (Radiance) with 2.3%, showing signs of growing support. There Is Such a People stands at 1.4%, followed by Alliance for Rights and Freedoms with 1.3%.

Several smaller formations, including “Blue Bulgaria” and the “Anti-Corruption Bloc”, are currently polling at around or below 1%.

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The data reflect only those who have decided to vote for specific parties or candidates and should not be interpreted as a prediction of election results, but rather as a snapshot of current electoral attitudes.

Despite inherent uncertainties of he voters lists and the declarative nature of respondents' answers, potential turnout remains close to half of Bulgaria’s adult population—around 49.1%. This is higher than levels reported ahead of previous elections and suggests participation could exceed three million voters. Around 1.8% of those intending to vote say they would choose the “I do not support anyone" option.

The findings come from an independent survey conducted as part of the regular research programme of the polling agency Myara. The survey was carried out face-to-face using tablets between 7 and 16 March 2026 among 809 adult Bulgarian citizens. The maximum margin of error is ±3.5 percentage points at a 50% share. One per cent of the total sample (not just likely voters) corresponds to approximately 54,000 people.

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