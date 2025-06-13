БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Публикуваха верните отговори на матурата по български...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Иран отвръща на удара: Изстреляни са над 100 дрона срещу...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Започна операция "Изгряващият лъв": Израел...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Following the Suspended Sentence: Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker Expresses Support for Ljupcho Georgievski - Former Chair of Now-Dissolved Cultural Club in North Macedonia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Запази
киселова очаква сезирането референдума забави присъединяването еврозоната

The Chairperson of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, has expressed her support for Ljupcho Georgievski, the head of the now-dissolved association Cultural Club “Ivan Mihaylov”, who was sentenced yesterday, June 12 in the Republic of North Macedonia. This was revealed in a Facebook post by Hristiyan Pendikov, the secretary of the Bulgarian club in Ohrid, who was previously the victim of an assault in our southwestern neighbour.

***

A court in Bitola handed a one-year suspended sentence with a two-year probation period to Ljupcho Georgievski, former chair of the now-dissolved Ivan Mihailov Cultural Club, his lawyer, Naser Raufi, said on June 12.

Georgievski was convicted of inciting xenophobia, racism, and ethnic hatred through electronic means after publishing quotes by the controversial historical figure Ivan Mihaylov on the club’s Facebook page.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране след употреба на кокаин
2
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране...
Трима мъже са наръгани с нож от 20-годишно момиче в Слънчев бряг
3
Трима мъже са наръгани с нож от 20-годишно момиче в Слънчев бряг
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда
4
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с...
Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава
5
Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
6
Спортно лято с БНТ 3

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
2
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
3
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
4
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
5
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
6
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...

More from: Bulgaria

"We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable
"We Continue the Change": Violation of the Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia is Unacceptable
TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov to North Macedonia: "If you continue to behave this way, you’ll see the EU through a 'curved macaroni' made in Bulgaria" TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov to North Macedonia: "If you continue to behave this way, you’ll see the EU through a 'curved macaroni' made in Bulgaria"
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski GERB-UDF Expressed Indignation at the Verdict of Ljupcho Georgievski
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Flight Cancellations to and from Israel at Varna and Burgas Airports Amid Escalating Tensions Flight Cancellations to and from Israel at Varna and Burgas Airports Amid Escalating Tensions
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Petrohan Pass Reopens for Vehicles Over 3.5 Tonnes Traveling Toward Sofia Petrohan Pass Reopens for Vehicles Over 3.5 Tonnes Traveling Toward Sofia
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Nearly 60% of Bulgarians Do Not Feel Informed about the Euro, Survey Shows Nearly 60% of Bulgarians Do Not Feel Informed about the Euro, Survey Shows
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Израел нападна Иран, Аятолах Хаменей заплаши Тел Авив, че ще бъде "сурово наказан" (ОБЗОР)
Израел нападна Иран, Аятолах Хаменей заплаши Тел Авив, че ще бъде...
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
По света
САЩ са знаели за израелските планове срещу Иран, съюзниците от НАТО работят за деескалация в Близкия изток САЩ са знаели за израелските планове срещу Иран, съюзниците от НАТО работят за деескалация в Близкия изток
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Люпчо Георгиевски пред БНТ: Присъдата ми е политическо послание на РСМ към всички, които се определят като българи Люпчо Георгиевски пред БНТ: Присъдата ми е политическо послание на РСМ към всички, които се определят като българи
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Публикуваха верните отговори на матурата по български език и...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Украйна отблъсква руското настъпление в Сумска област
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ