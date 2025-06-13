The Chairperson of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, has expressed her support for Ljupcho Georgievski, the head of the now-dissolved association Cultural Club “Ivan Mihaylov”, who was sentenced yesterday, June 12 in the Republic of North Macedonia. This was revealed in a Facebook post by Hristiyan Pendikov, the secretary of the Bulgarian club in Ohrid, who was previously the victim of an assault in our southwestern neighbour.

***

A court in Bitola handed a one-year suspended sentence with a two-year probation period to Ljupcho Georgievski, former chair of the now-dissolved Ivan Mihailov Cultural Club, his lawyer, Naser Raufi, said on June 12.

Georgievski was convicted of inciting xenophobia, racism, and ethnic hatred through electronic means after publishing quotes by the controversial historical figure Ivan Mihaylov on the club’s Facebook page.