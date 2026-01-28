БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Former Cherven Bryag Mayor Dies in Fatal Crash on I-3 Near Telish (PHOTOS)

Снимка: Иво Никодимов

A 58-year-old man, former mayor of Cherven Bryag and longtime anaesthesiologist at a Hospital in Pleven, Dr. Tsvetan Kostadinov, has died in a serious road accident on the I-3 main road near the village of Telish.

The accident occurred on a slippery section of the road early this morning, January 28, as Dr. Kostadinov was on his way to work.

According to authorities, a 46-year-old truck driver heading towards Sofia lost control of his articulated lorry. The trailer crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with Dr. Kostadinov’s car, which was dragged several metres from the point of impact.

Photos by Ivo Nikodimov

Inspections and initial procedural and investigative actions are being carried out. The area has been secured and traffic is being regulated to prevent further incidents. Currently, the traffic organisation in the area has not been changed, the Pleven police spokesman said.

Traffic on the I-3 is being managed and the area has been secured while investigators carry out preliminary forensic and procedural measures. The police in Pleven confirmed that the organisation of traffic in the area remains unchanged at present.

Road safety authorities have noted that the number of fatalities on Bulgarian roads in January has more than doubled compared to previous years, highlighting the ongoing risks during icy conditions.

