БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Парното в София вероятно ще бъде пуснато около 5-7 ноември
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Как ще се ротира председателят на НС?
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Задължителна застраховка "Злополука" при...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
260 млн. евро са заложени за увеличение на заплатите на...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
"Благодаря Ви за доверието": Рая Назарян е...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
"Оттеглям се, за мен беше чест": Наталия...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Four Bulgarians to Stand Trial in Paris over “Blood-Red Hands” Holocaust Memorial Vandalism

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази

They are accused of defacing the wall of the Holocaust Memorial in the French capital with 35 red handprints

аферата червените ръце четирима българи изправят съда париж

Four Bulgarian nationals are due to stand trial in Paris in connection with the so-called “Red Hands” affair. They are accused of defacing the Wall of the Holocaust Memorial in the French capital with 35 red handprints.

The incident, which took place in May last year, is being investigated as part of a wider campaign of attempts to destabilise French society.

In June 2023, a number of coffins draped in French flags and marked with the words “French soldiers in Ukraine” were placed near the Eiffel Tower. The most recent act of vandalism occurred in September, when pig heads were left outside several mosques in Paris. According to prosecutors, these incidents bear the hallmarks of foreign interference linked to Russia.

Three of the suspects in the “Red Hands” case were extradited from Croatia and Bulgaria, while the fourth remains at large and will be tried in absentia.

If found guilty, the defendants could face up to seven years in prison and fines of up to €75,000.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Потвърден случай на антракс в село Славяново, започват спешни мерки
1
Потвърден случай на антракс в село Славяново, започват спешни мерки
"Оттеглям се, за мен беше чест": Наталия Киселова подаде оставка като председател на НС
2
"Оттеглям се, за мен беше чест": Наталия Киселова подаде...
Полски изтребители прехванаха и ескортираха руски самолет
3
Полски изтребители прехванаха и ескортираха руски самолет
Путин: Огромен успех - изпитахме подводното ядрено суперторпедо "Посейдон"
4
Путин: Огромен успех - изпитахме подводното ядрено суперторпедо...
260 млн. евро са заложени за увеличение на заплатите на младите лекари
5
260 млн. евро са заложени за увеличение на заплатите на младите лекари
7 години затвор и глоба от 75 000 евро грози четирима българи, поругали Мемориала на Холокоста
6
7 години затвор и глоба от 75 000 евро грози четирима българи,...

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
2
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
3
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Bulgaria

Education Ministry to Increase the Number of School Psychologists to Combat Aggression
Education Ministry to Increase the Number of School Psychologists to Combat Aggression
Cost of Living: 2,785 BGN Net Monthly Income Needed To Support a Family with One Child Cost of Living: 2,785 BGN Net Monthly Income Needed To Support a Family with One Child
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Road Accident Temporarily Closes Route I-5 near the Trakia Motorway Overpass Road Accident Temporarily Closes Route I-5 near the Trakia Motorway Overpass
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Gold Jewellery Hidden in Yoghurt Discovered by Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint Gold Jewellery Hidden in Yoghurt Discovered by Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Heating in Sofia Expected to Be Turned On around 5–7 November Heating in Sofia Expected to Be Turned On around 5–7 November
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
President Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Secure and Uninterrupted Supplies of Energy Resources President Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Secure and Uninterrupted Supplies of Energy Resources
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Оставка, ротация, нов председател: Рая Назарян застана начело на Народното събрание (ОБЗОР)
Оставка, ротация, нов председател: Рая Назарян застана начело на...
Чете се за: 08:07 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026: Спорове в парламента преди внасянето на законопроекта Бюджет 2026: Спорове в парламента преди внасянето на законопроекта
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Предвиждат 1860 евро стартова заплата за младите лекари Предвиждат 1860 евро стартова заплата за младите лекари
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
18-годишната руска улична музикантка Наоко беше осъдена повторно на 13 дни затвор 18-годишната руска улична музикантка Наоко беше осъдена повторно на 13 дни затвор
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Надзорният съвет на НОИ утвърди проектобюджета на ДОО за 2026 година
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Сигнали за силна и задушлива миризма на нефт в Бургас
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Българи в сърцето на ЕЦБ – България с равен глас в еврозоната...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Политика
Двамата мъже, арестувани за обира в Лувъра, са признали частично...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ