Foxes Are Invading the Yards of Homes in the Foothills of the Rhodope Mountains

Foxes are entering the gardens of houses in villages in the foothills of the Rhodope Mountains. In Markovo, two wild animals even entered a property and stayed in the residents’ garden for a long time. According to local residents, the foxes show no fear and persistently search for food. There have been no reports of domestic animals being attacked so far, but residents of the village admit they are concerned, as children, as well as pet cats and dogs, play in the gardens.

Members of the local hunting association said there was no way for the animals to be shot within a populated area. Given the size of the fox population at this time of year, it is normal for them to venture into populated areas.