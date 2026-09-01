Weather in September: Highs Will Range from 31° to 36°, and Lows from 5° to 10°

The highest temperatures in Bulgaria during September are expected to range between 31°C and 36°C, while the lowest will be between 5°C and 10°C. Temperatures will be higher along the Black Sea coast, while in the high plains of western Bulgaria they will be lower on some days during the second half of the month, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Temperatures above average, with below-average rainfall expected this month

In September, average monthly temperatures across the country are expected to be above the seasonal average, which ranges between 17°C and 20°C in most parts of the country and between 3°C and 10°C in the mountains.

Monthly rainfall is expected to be around or below the average, which ranges from 40 to 60 litres per square metre in the lowlands and from 60 to 80 litres per square metre in mountainous and foothill areas.

Sunny weather expected during the first ten days of September

During most of the first ten days of September, as well as at the beginning of the second ten-day period, predominantly sunny weather is expected across most of the country. There will also be some cumulus cloud in the afternoons, with no significant rainfall expected, although isolated brief showers cannot be ruled out.

There is an increased likelihood of weather disturbances bringing temporarily stronger winds, more developed cumulonimbus cloud and brief, occasionally heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms around 3–4 September, 7–8 September and 12–13 September. These periods will be followed by brief spells of cooler weather, although temperatures overall are expected to remain above average.

Dry weather and above-average temperatures expected during the second and third ten-day periods

Until the end of the second ten-day period and throughout the third ten-day period, the outlook is for predominantly dry and settled weather, with low cloud in the mornings and plenty of sunshine during the day. Temperatures are expected to remain above the climatic average.

On 23 September at 03:05, the autumnal equinox will occur, marking the beginning of astronomical autumn.

Source: BTA