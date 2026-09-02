Man Killed in Crash Involving Combine Harvester near Karnobat

A 73-year-old man has died in a crash involving a car and a combine harvester on the Sofia–Karnobat–Aitos road.

The accident occured at around 9.10pm last night in the direction of Karnobat. According to police, the car was travelling at an inappropriate speed for the road conditions and collided with the agricultural machinery.

The 73-year-old driver died at the scene.

The combine harvester was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Aitos. His tests for alcohol and drugs were negative. He has been detained for up to 24 hours.