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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Fire Between Veliko Tarnovo and the village of Belyakovets Has Been Contained

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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голям пожар гори велико търново село беляковец

A major fire broke out on September 21 in a difficult-to-reach area near Veliko Tarnovo, prompting the involvement of military personnel in the firefighting operation.

Strong winds have hampered the work of the emergency crews.

The fire was brought under control at around 16:00, but teams are still working at the scene to extinguish it completely.

Large wildfire burns between Veliko Tarnovo and Belyakovets

The flames broke out at around 12:00 and, fanned by the strong winds, spread across nearly 130 decares of grassland.

The fire later spread into a wooded area. The wind severely hampered the firefighters’ efforts.

Around 70 cadets from the National Military University had to join the operation, helping to fight the fire by hand using sprayers and beaters.

The important news is that there is no danger to residents of Belyakovets or to people in Veliko Tarnovo. No problems with air quality have been reported so far.

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