Large Wildfire Burns Between Veliko Tarnovo and the Village of Belyakovets

A large wildfire is burning between Veliko Tarnovo and the village of Belyakovets on September 21.

The fire broke out at around midday today. Dry grass and vegetation are burning, while strong winds are further complicating the situation.

The fire spread across a significant area within a short period of time.

More than 100 military cadets have been mobilised to help fight the blaze using sprayers and fire beaters. Five military trucks, four fire engines with 15 firefighters, and forestry workers are also involved in the operation.

Regional Governor Marin Bogomilov is coordinating the efforts of all the institutions involved and is at the scene alongside the teams working to contain and fully bring the fire under control.

The main focus at present is on preventing the fire from spreading and protecting nearby populated areas and infrastructure from the danger.