БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Code Yellow Weather Alert: Windy Conditions This Afternoon, With Showers in Some Areas

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Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
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Запази

In the afternoon, the wind will turn northwesterly and strengthen. Rain is expected in isolated areas, mainly in the mountains and along the northern Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will range from 26°C to 31°C, around 26°C in Sofia and between 25°C and 29°C at the seaside resorts

During the night, cloud cover will be more extensive over southern and eastern parts of the country, while skies will temporarily clear in the west. There will be rain in isolated areas in southeastern Bulgaria. Moderate and temporarily strong west-northwesterly winds will continue. Minimum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, around 12°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will be variable, but generally more extensive. Rain is expected in places in the mountains and in western and northern parts of the country. Moderate and temporarily strong west-northwesterly winds will persist. It will be cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures in most areas between 17°C and 22°C, around 17°C in Sofia.

The Black Sea coast will see significant cloud cover, with rain showers in some areas. In the morning, there will be moderate and at times strong winds from the north-northwest, and in the afternoon, the wind will turn easterly and remain moderate. Maximum temperatures will be between 19°C and 22°C. Sea temperatures will be 22-23°C. The sea will be at 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, there will be considerable cloud cover. Rain will fall mainly in the Rila-Rhodope region and the Balkan Mountains, with snow above 2,200 metres. Strong northwesterly winds will continue, becoming temporarily stormy on the highest ridges and peaks. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around 12°C, and around 4°C at 2,000 metres.

Over the next two days, it will remain windy and cool for the time of year, with variable cloud and isolated light rainfall still possible. Minimum temperatures in most parts of the country will be between 5°C and 10°C, higher along the Black Sea coast, while maximum temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C, rising by a degree or two on Thursday.

On Friday, the chance of rain will be low, but isolated light showers cannot be ruled out in eastern areas on Saturday. Winds will be light, moderate along the Black Sea coast and easterly. Temperatures will rise slightly.

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