Two Tonnes of Yogurt Seized at Bulgaria's Border with North Macedonia

Inspectors from the Border Control Directorate at the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) detained more than two tonnes of yoghurt originating from the Republic of North Macedonia during an inspection at the Gyueshevo border crossing.

During an inspection of a lorry, inspectors detained 576 cartons containing 20 packs of yoghurt each because of discrepancies between the information stated on the certificate and the marking on the product packaging.

The goods were returned to the country of dispatch later the same day.