Huge Interest: Tickets Sold Out for 'Undercover' Season 6 Premiere at National Palace of Culture

Two days after public broadcaster BNT Director General Milena Milotinova announced the return of the long-awaited sixth season of 'Undercover' series on BNT, along with its premiere at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) on 5 October, tickets for the fan screening in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture have sold out.

BNT and Falconwing Studio, in partnership with the National Palace of Culture, are therefore considering a second date for the premiere screening of the cult crime series. The long-awaited premiere of the sixth season of 'Undercove'r in early October will not be limited to the big screen.



Ten years after the last episode, the most-watched crime series is returning to BNT 1 on 10 October at 10pm, turning Saturday nights into a special time for Bulgarian films and series – “BG Film Night".