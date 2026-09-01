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Minister of Interior at Frontex: Security of Bulgaria's Borders and the Measures Bulgaria Implements Could Serve as a Model for the Entire European Union

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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Снимка: BGNES/archive

At a meeting at Frontex, Bulgarian Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, stressed that the security and protection of Bulgaria’s borders could serve as a model for the entire European Union.

The head of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Hans Leijtens, and Ivan Demerdzhiev agreed that Frontex should provide even more active support to member states in the fight against illegal migration and new security threats.

According to Demerdzhiev, there should be a uniform security standard for the EU’s external borders that works in the interests of the entire European Union. As part of the joint operation “Bulgaria 2026”, 160 officers from the Agency’s Standing Corps have been deployed along the country’s external borders.

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