From Levs to Euros: Four-Hour Disruption Expected in Banking Systems on New Year’s Eve

Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
The outage will be from 21:00 on 31 December until 01:00 after midnight

Bulgaria’s banking system will undergo a technical transition from the lev to the euro between 31 December and 2 January, the Association of Banks in Bulgaria told BNT on November 28.

Each credit institution will notify its clients of the exact timing of the changeover for their services.

A system interruption is expected for a four-hour period — from 21:00 on 31 December until 01:00 after midnight.

"All services will be gradually restored within one hour after midnight. Each bank will provide its clients with specific details regarding this time window for system recalibration," the Association explained.

After 01:00, card systems will switch to standard operation, and all payments will be processed exclusively in euro. From 1 January 2026, ATMs will also dispense only the single European currency.

"For your convenience, we recommend ensuring that you have sufficient funds available on your card ahead of the holiday period. It is also advisable to prepare a small amount of cash in levs for New Year’s Eve," the Association advised.

Leva banknotes and coins will continue to be used throughout January during the dual-circulation period.

