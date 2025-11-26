БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

POS Terminals and ATMs in Bulgaria Will Pause for Several Hours on New Year's Eve Amid Euro Switch

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Some restaurants won't even be open on New Year's Eve

пос терминалите банкоматите спират временно нова година заведения затварят
Снимка: илюстративна

This year, the New Year’s Eve celebrations will be unusual for hoteliers and restaurateurs. POS (point of sale) terminals and ATMs will be out of service for several hours due to technical adjustments in the banking system ahead of Bulgaria’s transition to the euro.

As a result, payments will need to be made in cash.

Some restaurants have even announced they will remain closed on New Year’s Eve. Customers have been advised that card payments will not be possible on the evening of 31 December, and are therefore urged to carry cash in both euros and levs.

