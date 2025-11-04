Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Euro: The Country Is Ready to Adopt the New Currency from 1 January (OVERVIEW)

Bulgaria is ready to adopt the euro, and more than 51% of the population support joining the eurozone. With 57 days remaining until the country switches to the single European currency, key global financial figures — including the President of the European Central Bank, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity — arrived in Sofia for the high-level conference “Bulgaria on the Doorstep of the Eurozone”. They urged Bulgaria not to ease off, to press ahead with reforms, maintain fiscal discipline and exercise strict oversight during the transition.

At the event, the President of the ECB symbolically signed a Bulgarian euro banknote that will enter circulation on 1 January next year, gifting it to the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank:

“You have finally achieved success and this is a huge step — but it is the beginning of the journey, not the final destination. Countries that continue actively integrating into the eurozone gain an additional 10% in wealth. Do not fall into post-accession fatigue.”

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured that Bulgaria is prepared for a smooth introduction of the single European currency, adding that public doubts over the euro would soon be dispelled.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister:

“This is not merely a unit of account but a strategic choice that confirms Bulgaria’s place at the heart of a united and strong Europe. It means full participation in the European economic architecture. Success will depend not only on the efforts of the institutions but above all on trust — the trust of the citizens. That trust has been systematically undermined over the years by anti-European players. The majority of Bulgarians choose the European path with their hearts. Bulgaria is ready for its future.”

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, set out three priorities for Bulgaria after adopting the euro: strengthening fiscal discipline, mitigating risks to economic stability and accelerating structural and governance reforms.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF:

“Bulgaria will now have the right to protect its price stability and a seat at the decision-making table. Accelerating convergence — the euro will help, but it does not guarantee a higher standard of living on its own. The challenge remains. At the very least, Bulgaria should strive to maintain higher growth to bring GDP per capita up to the EU average in the coming decade.”

According to a recent survey commissioned by the Finance Ministry, 51% of Bulgarians support adopting the euro. During the conference, the finance minister held bilateral meetings with European partners; Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also met European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Finance:

“We discussed the clear benefits of euro membership. They are indisputable. But the eurozone also means responsibility: Bulgaria should continue to safeguard the sustainability of its public finances.”

Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity:

“Bulgaria has an exceptionally strong record of fiscal stability, with the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the EU — another indicator of the country’s strength. This must remain the case.”

BNB Governor Dimitar Radev assured that not only the state but also the banking system is fully prepared.

Dimitar Radev, Governor of the BNB:

“The banking system is strong, with high liquidity and will be ready from the very first moment to support Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. My advice to citizens is simple: stay calm, be practical. There is no need for special preparations. The central bank and commercial banks are ready.”

Pierre Gramegna, Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism, addressed public concerns about the euro.

Pierre Gramegna, ESM Managing Director:

“I do not understand those who oppose the euro. Perhaps I am not objective — but what else would you do? Do you believe that keeping your currency makes you stronger?”

ECB President, Christine Lagarde, noted she has witnessed many countries join the eurozone and none has lost sovereignty — quite the opposite.

Christine Lagarde - President of the European Central Bank:

“The voice of your central bank governor will matter. It will be heard and respected. On 1 January 2026 my heart will beat with you, Bulgaria — because I will celebrate my 70th birthday and it will be a very special day for me. I will bring Bulgarian wine to toast.”

photos by BTA

Lagarde reiterated that the Bulgarian government should closely monitor compliance with the law after 1 January to ensure economic stability and prevent price speculation.