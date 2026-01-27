FSC Reports Increased Returns for Bulgarian Pension Funds

Pension funds in Bulgaria have recorded positive returns over the past two years, according to the Financial Supervision Commission.

The minimum annual return of the ten universal pension funds stands at over 3%. In voluntary pension insurance, the weighted average return for the period is 7.5%. These figures come amid amendments to the Social Security Code and the introduction of a multi-fund model.

More about the reform can be found in the new episode of BNT’s specialised podcast Business.bg, which will be available on BNT’s online platforms tomorrow.