Fuel Leak Found on One of Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jets

Lockheed Martin representative will come to the country to fix the problem

новият изтребител лети военния парад
Снимка: Archive/BTA

A fuel leak has been detected in one of the internal fuel compartments of a two-seat F-16 Block 70 fighter jet, the Bulgarian Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov, reported. A representative from Lockheed Martin is expected to arrive by the end of September to fix the problem. The statement was published on the website of the National Assembly in response to a parliamentary question from Tzoncho Ganev of the “Vazrazhdane” party on September 29.

The MP's question was about the F-16 Block 70 aircraft delivered to the Bulgarian Air Force.

According to regulatory documents, a technical malfunction has been identified, requiring measures to determine the cause and restore the aircraft to operational condition.

To gain access to the potentially non-hermetic component and identify the source of the malfunction, engineers and technicians from Graf Ignatievo Air Base, together with field representatives from the U.S., carried out extensive work on the aircraft. After establishing the probable cause, a report was prepared. Following consultations with the U.S. side, it was confirmed that a Lockheed Martin representative will arrive by the end of September to carry out the necessary repairs, Zapryanov said.

The Air Force continues to hold regular consultations with U.S. representatives, while also requesting additional supplies and materials, the Minister added.

Currently, only two F-16 Block 70 jets have been delivered to Bulgaria, and they are not participating in combat air patrols for the country’s airspace, according to Zapryanov.

Source: BTA

