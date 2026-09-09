Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Are Diesel and Petrol Prices Rising?

Retail fuel prices have continued to rise for another month because of the situation in the Middle East. Since the beginning of August, the most widely used A-95 petrol has increased by more than 4.5%, while diesel has risen by more than 5%.

On 1 August, a litre of petrol cost €1.54. Its price has risen since then, with a brief period of stability in August. Today, it is selling for €1.61.

Diesel now costs €1.87 per litre, compared with €1.76 at the beginning of August. The price is expected to rise further because of the shortage of diesel fuel on global markets.

Over the past month, the price of diesel on global markets has even exceeded the price of aviation fuel. Retail prices are following the trend in international markets.