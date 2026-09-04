Trade Union Criticises Government's Programme Over Income Policy

The government's programme has come under criticism. The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) described it as ambitious, but said it contained no clear policy for raising incomes and lacked a vision for stimulating consumption.

Plamen Dimitrov, CITUB president: “This is our biggest concern: at the macroeconomic level, there is no vision that consumption must be stimulated at all costs, not only because of people's incomes and not only so that they can afford these rising prices. It is because the economy will enter a downward spiral and drag us all down with it.”