Geography Teacher in Plovdiv Arrested over Sexual Offences Involving Minors

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Four charges have been brought against the 25-year-old man

задържаха млад учител опити блудство ученичка пловдив
Снимка: BNT

A geography teacher from Plovdiv has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual acts with children. The 25-year-old, employed at 'Sofroniy Vrachanski' Secondary School, was on a probationary period and was immediately dismissed following the reports.

Avram Andreev was detained at the end of January after a parent reported that he had been corresponding online with a young girl. The chat, largely sexual in nature, included the teacher sending intimate photos and videos, which the girl then showed to her classmates.

photo by Gelena Paskova, BNT

According to prosecutors, the teacher allegedly engaged in similar behaviour with other girls, though it has not been confirmed whether they were his pupils. He faces four charges, including sexual assault of a minor and distribution of pornographic material.

In a closed hearing, the Plovdiv District Court approved the prosecution’s request to remand Andreev in custody. The decision was later upheld by the District Court.

