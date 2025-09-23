БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Offers Support for Return of Mobilised Bulgarian Citizen from Ukraine

"I am ready to personally contact President Zelensky to find the most favourable solution," Boyko Borisov added

GERB leader Boyko Borisov has expressed readiness to assist in the return of Bulgarian citizen Lyubomir Kirov, who was mobilised in Ukraine (into the Ukrainian Armed Forces).

His statement was posted on GERB’s official Facebook page on September 23.

Bulgaria’s MFA Monitors Case of Bulgarian Citizen’s Forcible Detention and Mobilisation in Ukraine

According to Borisov, for Kirov to return to Bulgaria, he would need to renounce his Ukrainian citizenship.

"I am ready to personally contact President Zelensky to find the most favourable solution," Borisov added.

