GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Offers Support for Return of Mobilised Bulgarian Citizen from Ukraine

GERB leader Boyko Borisov has expressed readiness to assist in the return of Bulgarian citizen Lyubomir Kirov, who was mobilised in Ukraine (into the Ukrainian Armed Forces).

His statement was posted on GERB’s official Facebook page on September 23.

According to Borisov, for Kirov to return to Bulgaria, he would need to renounce his Ukrainian citizenship.