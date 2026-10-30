GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Discusses Drone Attacks in the Black Sea with MEPs from Austria, Germany and Poland

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he had discussed drone attacks in the Black Sea with MEPs from Austria, Germany and Poland.

“The escalation of tensions in the Black Sea and drone attacks against commercial vessels were the main topics of my meeting today with MEPs Angelika Winzig (Austria), Sven Simon (Germany) and Jacek Protas (Poland). They are in Bulgaria as part of a European Parliament delegation, at the invitation of their colleagues Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev. During our discussion, I stressed that drone attacks are no longer just a regional problem, but a direct threat to both national and European security. GERB’s position is clear and consistent: Bulgaria is part of the EU and NATO, and the security of the Black Sea must be protected through joint action,” Borissov said.

He noted that the region was facing serious risks.