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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Discusses Drone Attacks in the Black Sea with MEPs from Austria, Germany and Poland

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Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
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бойко борисов обсъдил атаките дровове черно море евродепутати австрия германия полша

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said he had discussed drone attacks in the Black Sea with MEPs from Austria, Germany and Poland.

“The escalation of tensions in the Black Sea and drone attacks against commercial vessels were the main topics of my meeting today with MEPs Angelika Winzig (Austria), Sven Simon (Germany) and Jacek Protas (Poland). They are in Bulgaria as part of a European Parliament delegation, at the invitation of their colleagues Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev. During our discussion, I stressed that drone attacks are no longer just a regional problem, but a direct threat to both national and European security. GERB’s position is clear and consistent: Bulgaria is part of the EU and NATO, and the security of the Black Sea must be protected through joint action,” Borissov said.

He noted that the region was facing serious risks.

“At a time when the region is facing serious risks, the Bulgarian government owes the public much more than silence, hesitation and action only after the next incident. The lack of a clear political position does not protect Bulgaria’s national interest. I stated categorically that the Black Sea is no place for geopolitical manoeuvring. Bulgaria must be an active participant in shaping European security policy, not a passive observer. GERB has no doubts about where Bulgaria belongs – in a strong Europe, with a strong NATO and with clear protection of our national interest.”

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