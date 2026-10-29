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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Radev Met with Representatives of Italian Motorway Construction Company

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премиерът радев разговаря представители италианска компания изграждане магистрали

Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with representatives of the Italian infrastructure company ASTM, which specialises in the design and construction of motorways. The company has extensive international experience and operates in various parts of the world, the press office said on October 29.

During the meeting, ASTM expressed interest in participating in future tenders and public procurement procedures in Bulgaria for the design and construction of the country’s transport infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev, as well as Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, architect Ivan Shishkov.

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