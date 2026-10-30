More Than One Million Viewers Watched the Debate Between the Presidential Candidates on BNT

The presidential debate was the most-watched television programme on Thursday evening, with BNT 1 leading the television ratings.

The debate was watched by an average of nearly 600,000 (598,566) viewers based on the target audience aged 4 and older.

According to official GARB audience measurement data, the audience share and rating achieved were 27.6% and 9.8%, respectively.

The exclusive broadcast reached over one million viewers (1,040,348).

Half a million views were generated across BNT’s digital platforms – websites, social media and YouTube.