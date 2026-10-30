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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Final Day of Campaigning Ahead of the Second Round of Presidential Election

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последен ден предизборната кампания втория тур президентските избори

The addresses by the presidential candidates, as provided for under the Electoral Code, will be broadcast on BNT 1 immediately after this evening’s main news bulletin. They will also be broadcast simultaneously on BNT 2 and BNT 4.

Today, October 30, is the final day of campaigning ahead of Sunday’s second round of the presidential election. The two candidate tickets facing each other in the run-off are Iotova–Valtchev and Gyurov–Kandev.

Campaigning is prohibited from midnight on 31 October until the end of polling day on Sunday. Tomorrow, the polling station election commissions will receive the voting machines, election documents and other materials needed for the vote.

Polling will begin at 07:00 and continue until 20:00. If there are people waiting to vote outside polling stations, voting hours will be extended until 21:00.

On Sunday, machine voting will be available in 9,373 polling stations across the country. More than 2,200 of them will have two machines each.

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