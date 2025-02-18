GERB leader Boyko Borissov supports the position of not sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine

Bulgarian soldiers will not die on foreign soil, GERB leader Boyko Borissov said in a Facebook post on February 18.

"On June 4, 2024, I clearly expressed the position of GERB and our entire parliamentary group: no Bulgarian soldier will go to Ukraine. I am glad that today President Radev has taken the same position," said Borissov.

He expressed hope that during the Joint Governance Council meeting, all parties in the ruling coalition would unite behind this decision.

"Tonight, at the Joint Governance Council, we will ensure that all parties in the ruling coalition will support our decision. However, this does not mean that we will not support Ukraine in its recovery. We will actively participate in all international forums working for peace and the restoration of the country," clarified the GERB leader.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev emphasised that he is categorically opposed to Bulgaria sending troops to Ukraine.

Support for the President's position was expressed by the leader of "DPS - New Beginning," Delian Peevski, and the Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Atanas Zafirov, was adamant that such a scenario had not even been discussed in the Council of Ministers.

