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Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria: First Stage Begins between Nessebar and Burgas

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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From today until 10 May, Bulgaria will host one of the world’s most prestigious cycling races, the Giro d’Italia.

The opening stage will begin later today in Nessebar, with three stages passing through Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv and Sofia.

The second stage, taking place tomorrow, will be the longest — running from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo. The final stage will be held on Sunday, covering the route from Plovdiv to Sofia.

Due to the scale of the event, special traffic arrangements have been introduced in all host cities.

More than 180 cyclists from over 20 countries are expected to take part in the race.

The Bulgarian National Television will broadcast all three stages live from the 109th edition of the Giro d’Italia.

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