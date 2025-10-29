Gold Jewellery Hidden in Yoghurt Discovered by Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Customs officers have seized gold jewellery worth 223,475 leva (BGN), hidden in yoghurt, during a luggage inspection of a passenger travelling on a bus entering Bulgaria from Turkey.

On 27 October 2025, around midnight, a bus with a Plovdiv registration plate arrived at the border checkpoint. The vehicle, driven by a Bulgarian citizen, was carrying 13 passengers from Turkey to Bulgaria. Following a risk assessment, the bus was selected for a thorough customs inspection.

During the examination of the passenger compartment, officers discovered two plastic bags left on one of the seats, containing food items, among them a five-kilogram tub of yoghurt with a sealed plastic lid. When the lid was opened, customs inspectors found seven transparent packets submerged in the yoghurt. These contained yellow metal items, including chains, medallions, bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, a small crown, and a tie-shaped ornament.

According to an expert appraisal, all the items were made of 14-carat gold, with a total weight of 1,241.53 grams and an estimated value of 223,475.40 leva (€114,261.16).

The subsequent investigation revealed that the jewellery belonged to one of the passengers — a 50-year-old Bulgarian citizen.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched by a customs investigation officer from the Burgas Customs Directorate under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office.

The accused has been released on bail of 2,000 leva and placed under a travel ban, prohibiting him from leaving Bulgaria.