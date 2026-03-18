Government Approves Fuel Support Payments for Vulnerable Groups

The caretaker government approved, at its meeting today, March 18, a measure to support vulnerable groups in response to high fuel prices.

The cabinet agreed on a payment of €20 for the most vulnerable groups following the recent surge in prices at petrol stations. The assistance will be distributed by the Social Assistance Agency. Eligible individuals must have annual incomes for 2025 of no more than €652, and for 2024 no more than €237. They must also own a legally registered vehicle or have one under a leasing arrangement.

The measure will remain in force until 30 June but will only be activated if, for three consecutive days, the average fuel price exceeds €1.60 per litre.

Hassan Ademov, caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy:

“The compensation will be provided on a monthly basis and will begin under one condition: that for three consecutive days the average retail price of standard fuels—A95 petrol or diesel—reaches levels above €1.60 per litre, according to data from the National Revenue Agency. This represents an increase of approximately 20% in retail fuel prices compared with the average monthly levels.”

Georgi Klisurski, caretaker Minister of Finance, added:

“We will monitor fuel prices through receipts received by the National Revenue Agency in real time. This means that even if prices displayed at the pumps appear very high, we will track what consumers actually pay at the till. Many petrol station chains offer discounts and loyalty programmes, so what matters is the final amount paid at checkout.”

photos by BTA