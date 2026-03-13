Government Ready to Refer Parliament’s Peace Board Decision to Constitutional Court

MPs are deciding on March 13 whether to oblige the caretaker government to submit for parliamentary ratification the decision for Bulgaria to join the Peace Board initiative of Donald Trump. The issue has triggered strong political reactions.
Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said that if such a decision is adopted, the cabinet will refer the matter to the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria.
Photos by BTA
“The Bulgarian government is preparing for the worst-case scenarios in the development of the conflict in the Middle East. Naturally, we hope that developments will not be as severe, both for Bulgarian citizens and for the security of the region as a whole,” Gyurov said.
“At the moment we have no information that would cause greater concern than what we are already seeing on the ground.”
Commenting on the proposal in Parliament regarding the Peace Board, the caretaker Prime Minister added that political parties were already entering a pre-election campaign period.
“I understand how certain politicians are trying to trade national interests for their position on the Global Magnitsky Act list,” he said.