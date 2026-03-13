БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Парламентът задължи МС да внесе закон за ратифициране на...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Депутатите приеха на първо четене удължаването на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Цена на агнешкото от 14-16 евро прогнозира председателят...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Ready to Refer Parliament’s Peace Board Decision to Constitutional Court

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Запази
кабинетът готов сезира конституционния съд решението парламента съвета мир
Снимка: BTA

MPs are deciding on March 13 whether to oblige the caretaker government to submit for parliamentary ratification the decision for Bulgaria to join the Peace Board initiative of Donald Trump. The issue has triggered strong political reactions.

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said that if such a decision is adopted, the cabinet will refer the matter to the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria.

Photos by BTA

“The Bulgarian government is preparing for the worst-case scenarios in the development of the conflict in the Middle East. Naturally, we hope that developments will not be as severe, both for Bulgarian citizens and for the security of the region as a whole,” Gyurov said.

“At the moment we have no information that would cause greater concern than what we are already seeing on the ground.”

Commenting on the proposal in Parliament regarding the Peace Board, the caretaker Prime Minister added that political parties were already entering a pre-election campaign period.

“I understand how certain politicians are trying to trade national interests for their position on the Global Magnitsky Act list,” he said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Опасността от миниране на Ормузкия проток - задава ли се нова "танкерна война"?
2
Опасността от миниране на Ормузкия проток - задава ли се нова...
Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени оръжия и да унищожи Близкия изток
3
Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
4
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
"Пак бих ги дал": Терзиев призна, че е дарил 251 000 лв. на групата от "Петрохан"
5
"Пак бих ги дал": Терзиев призна, че е дарил 251 000 лв....
Георги Бобев: Малена е в начален етап на възстановяване, пътят е дълъг
6
Георги Бобев: Малена е в начален етап на възстановяване, пътят е дълъг

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
3
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
4
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
5
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова, интервенцията е преминала успешно
6
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова,...

More from: Politics

Parliament Elects Karina Karaivanova as Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank
Parliament Elects Karina Karaivanova as Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank
Parliament Orders Government to Submit Bill on Bulgaria's Participation in Peace Board Parliament Orders Government to Submit Bill on Bulgaria's Participation in Peace Board
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Bulgaria Evacuated the Most People from the Crisis Zone in the Middle East Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Bulgaria Evacuated the Most People from the Crisis Zone in the Middle East
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
BSP Opposes Bulgaria's Participation in Trump's Peace Board BSP Opposes Bulgaria's Participation in Trump's Peace Board
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Budget Committee Approves at First Reading Changes Extending Last Year’s State Budget Budget Committee Approves at First Reading Changes Extending Last Year’s State Budget
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Депутатите задължиха кабинета "Гюров" да вземе мерки срещу ценовия шок от високите цени на горивата
Депутатите задължиха кабинета "Гюров" да вземе мерки...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Карина Караиванова беше избрана за подуправител на БНБ Карина Караиванова беше избрана за подуправител на БНБ
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
ГДБОП разби престъпна група за рекет, действала чрез насилие, изнудване и отвличане ГДБОП разби престъпна група за рекет, действала чрез насилие, изнудване и отвличане
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: В парламента изслушват служебни министри за натиск върху разследването по случая "Петрохан" НА ЖИВО: В парламента изслушват служебни министри за натиск върху разследването по случая "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Парламентът задължи МС да внесе закон за ратифициране на...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът е готов да сезира Конституционния съд за решението на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Депутатите приеха на първо четене удължаването на удължителния...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Заради скока на горивата: САЩ позволиха за месец търговия с руски...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ