Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe

The hacker group Ransomhouse has announced that it possesses data extracted from the information systems of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC).

The information was reported by a cybersecurity website, which claims that the group holds documents and lists containing names and personal data of employees.

At the end of January, the SAC's information system was crashed by a cyberattack. Shortly afterward, the court received 1.7 million BGN for new servers and hardware equipment, and the acting administrative head, Georgi Cholakov, stated that the likely cause of the crash was human error and that there was no risk of data loss.

Today, February 20, Cholakov stated before Members of Parliament that the claims from the publication about a data leak in the dark web would be investigated.

"We are still determining whether these are indeed our data or not. The SAC, as the administrator of personal data, will face consequences if a leak has occurred. Perhaps two-thirds of the devices in the SAC were infected and encrypted. One-third were not. As for the administrative courts, there were no such damages anywhere."

