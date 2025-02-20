НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Hacker group claims to possess data from Supreme Administrative Court, court conducts probe

хакерска група твърди притежава данни вас съдът извършва проверка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The hacker group Ransomhouse has announced that it possesses data extracted from the information systems of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC).

The information was reported by a cybersecurity website, which claims that the group holds documents and lists containing names and personal data of employees.

At the end of January, the SAC's information system was crashed by a cyberattack. Shortly afterward, the court received 1.7 million BGN for new servers and hardware equipment, and the acting administrative head, Georgi Cholakov, stated that the likely cause of the crash was human error and that there was no risk of data loss.

Today, February 20, Cholakov stated before Members of Parliament that the claims from the publication about a data leak in the dark web would be investigated.

"We are still determining whether these are indeed our data or not. The SAC, as the administrator of personal data, will face consequences if a leak has occurred. Perhaps two-thirds of the devices in the SAC were infected and encrypted. One-third were not. As for the administrative courts, there were no such damages anywhere."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
18:54, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted
The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted
18:33, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
17:24, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
17:18, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
17:12, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
17:01, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
16:29, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
16:13, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
The "Bulgarian Escobar" was pardoned at the end of 2022, with 10 years of his sentence commuted
15:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
Cocaine worth 400,000 BGN seized during police operation near Simitli
14:46, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 "Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
"Pirogov" hopsital: Vapes with synthetic cannabinoids affect brain, receptors
14:20, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
Skiing on the streets of Varna, why not?
21:38, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
The indictment against MP Lena Borislavova has been filed in court
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, there people injured
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
A locomotive hit a passenger train at the station in Karnobat
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
State of emergency declared in settlements in Varna district due to cold weather
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students's city
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Second boycott on large retail chains over high food prices
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година, опростили му 10 години
"Българският Ескобар" бил помилван в края на 2022 година,...
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при акция в Студентски град
Задържаха Пурко - един от най-оборотните наркодилъри в София, при...
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Февруарски студ, обявиха бедствено положение във Варненско
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Локомотив блъсна пътнически влак на гарата в Карнобат
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора", евакуирани са жителите на високите етажи
Голям пожар избухна в столичния квартал "Банишора",...
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Тръмп нарече Зеленски "диктатор", Европа реагира остро
Стар "познайник" на полицията складира в мазе близо 2 тона дизелово гориво
Стар "познайник" на полицията складира в мазе близо 2...
Иззетият край Симитли кокаин е за 400 хиляди лева
Иззетият край Симитли кокаин е за 400 хиляди лева
Масирана съвместна проверка на БАБХ, НАП и КЗП в хранителните магазини
Масирана съвместна проверка на БАБХ, НАП и КЗП в хранителните магазини
The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted
The state of emergency over the cold weather in Varna district was lifted