Health Insurance Fund Alerts Authorities about Phishing Scams

Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Letters have also been sent to the owners of popular Bulgarian platforms to provide email correspondence

The management of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has notified the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the Cybercrime Directorate at the Ministry of Interior about ongoing attempts to defraud citizens using the NHIF’s identity.

The Ministry of Interior has been briefed on the patterns of fraud identified by NHIF, which involve emails and SMS messages. Reports received from citizens have been forwarded to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Letters have also been sent to the owners of popular Bulgarian email service platforms, informing them that their services are being used in phishing attacks aimed at misleading users and illicitly obtaining personal data and/or financial resources.

The companies are expected to take the necessary measures to block and limit such emails. Measures include adding key phrases and terms to spam filters, such as: “Health Insurance Refund,” “Health Insurance Contributions,” “Prepaid Amount,” and “Enter your Personal ID Number (EGN/LNCH).”

