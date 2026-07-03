Heavy Goods Vehicles to Be Restricted on Trakia and Struma Motorways and Through the Kresna Gorge Amid Increased Weekend Traffic

On Friday and Sunday, to facilitate weekend travel when traffic is at its busiest and to improve road safety during the afternoon, the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes will be temporarily restricted on the Trakia Motorway, the Struma Motorway, and on Road I-1 through the Kresna Gorge, in the section between the Simitli interchange (km 376) and the Kresna interchange on the Struma Motorway (km 402).

The temporary traffic management measure is being introduced to reduce the risk of road accidents caused by improper overtaking and the formation of queues of heavy goods vehicles during peak travel periods, when many people set off on weekend journeys.

On Friday, 3 July, the restriction will be in force from 4:00pm until 11:00pm for traffic travelling towards Burgas and the Kulata border crossing.

On Sunday, 5 July, the restriction will apply from 3:30pm until 10:00pm for traffic travelling towards Sofia.

The restriction does not apply to vehicles over 12 tonnes carrying out public passenger transport, motor vehicles transporting dangerous goods, live animals, perishable food products and temperature-controlled cargo, specialised animal rendering vehicles, or vehicles belonging to road maintenance companies.

During the restriction period, drivers of heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes travelling towards Burgas may use the I-6 Sub-Balkan Road as an alternative route.

For traffic travelling to and from the Kulata border crossing, the diversion route is via Road II-19 Simitli–Gotse Delchev, from the junction of Road I-1 with Road II-19 in Simitli to the junction with Road III-198 in Gotse Delchev, then along Road III-198 Gotse Delchev–Kulata to the junction with Road III-1981 in the village of Chuchuligovo, and along Road III-1981 to its junction with Road I-1 in the village of Kulata, and vice versa.

All drivers may also use other sections of the national road network while observing the permanent traffic arrangements in force for those routes.

To ease traffic through the Kresna Gorge, reversible traffic management will be introduced on the section of Road I-1 near Simitli. This measure is intended to improve road safety for motorists travelling towards Bansko and the other tourist resorts in the area.

On the last working day of the week, traffic towards Kulata will use two lanes, while traffic towards Sofia will use one lane. On the final day of the weekend, two lanes will be available for vehicles travelling towards Sofia and one lane for traffic towards Kulata. Traffic levels in the area will be monitored continuously and, if necessary, reversible traffic arrangements may also be introduced on other holiday periods.

Drivers have access to an interactive traffic map on the websites of the Road Infrastructure Agency and the National Toll Administration, which shows in real time the number of vehicles that have passed over the previous 15 minutes and the previous hour. The map also provides a detailed overview of traffic volumes across the national road network.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges all drivers to exercise caution, comply with traffic regulations and speed limits, and avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres that endanger the safety of other road users. Drivers are also reminded not to use motorway emergency lanes to bypass heavy traffic, as doing so obstructs the passage of emergency vehicles responding to incidents.