Heraclea Sintica Unveils the Faces of Antiquity

Heraclea Sintica continues to unveil its ancient mysteries. One of the latest discoveries is a marble slab featuring portraits, dating from the second half of the 2nd century AD.

It depicts an entire family, providing a rare glimpse into the appearance of the people of Heraclea. Just yesterday,July 17, archaeologists uncovered three more clay oil lamps from the 2nd–3rd century AD, a small terracotta figurine of the goddess Athena, and a gold earring.

Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, archaeologist: "It’s a funerary stele, erected during the lifetime of the family—by the wife, in this case—a typical motif for the Middle Struma region during antiquity, specifically the 2nd–3rd century.

The slab itself dates to the second half of the 2nd century...

The imagery is remarkably beautiful and, I would say, quite individual. You can study their facial features, their hairstyles—something that purely archaeological methods could not reveal on their own."

New Archaeological Finds at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica

Marble Plaque with Portraits Discovered at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica