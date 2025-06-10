High-Tech Cannabis Greenhouse Uncovered by Police in Burgas Region (PHOTOS)

Police in Burgas have uncovered a high-tech illegal cannabis greenhouse located on private property in the village of Suhodol, in the Sredets municipality.

The operation was powered by green energy, using solar photovoltaic panels installed in the yard of the house. The greenhouse was professionally equipped, featuring a drip irrigation system, large filters, and specialised lighting.

The cannabis plants inside ranged in height from 130 to 160 cm. The dry leaf mass available for processing is estimated at approximately 50 kilogrammes, with a street value of around 1 million BGN.

Authorities had been monitoring the facility since its establishment in February this year.

At the time of the raid, the crop was ready for harvesting and was reportedly intended for distribution in resort towns along the southern Black Sea coast, including Golden Sands.

Three individuals were arrested during the search, all detained for up to 24 hours. One of them is the 50-year-old owner of the property, a resident of Burgas with a criminal record.

The second detainee is also 50-year old and is known to have been part of an organised crime group involved in vehicle theft.

The third suspect, a 58-year-old man from Varna, had specialied knoswledge in marijuana cultivation. He was previously arrested last year for possession and production of narcotics.

The case is currently under the supervision of the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office.