High-Tech Cannabis Plantation Found in Mine Gallery Near Kyustendil (Photos)

A high-tech cannabis-growing facility has been uncovered in a gallery of a mine near the town of Kyustendil, according to a statement posted by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime on Facebook on April 28.

The post says the plantation was discovered during anti-mafia operations as part of the wider raid that began yesterday targeting the production and distribution of drugs, money laundering, and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, congratulated the leadership and officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime on the successful special operation.

The police operation, which began on Thursday, 23 April, is still ongoing.

It is being carried out jointly with the State Agency for National Security under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.