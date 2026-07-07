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High-Tech Equipment Comes to the Aid of Ruse Firefighters

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The Fire Fighting Service in Ruse has received state-of-the-art new equipment, giving firefighters significantly greater capabilities in locating and extinguishing fires. The equipment includes two specialised drones capable of surveying large areas in difficult-to-access terrain. According to firefighters, the technology has arrived just in time ahead of the most dangerous fire season of the year.

Unlike standard drones, which can typically remain airborne for around 20 minutes, professional models can stay in the air for more than 40 minutes at altitudes of over 500 metres.

Svetoslav Voychev, head of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Ruse:

“These drones are needed for several purposes. First, for preventive measures — they can survey areas when we have severe weather alerts, such as orange or red codes, and regions with an increased risk. Secondly, they are needed by command centres when responding to various fires and emergencies. They can capture images of the fire perimeter, providing visual information about the direction in which the fire is spreading, its boundaries and the wind conditions.”

Specialists from the University of Ruse Angel Kanchev will help firefighters master the capabilities of the new aerial technology so that it can be put into operation as quickly as possible.

Stoycho Stanchev, head of the operational centre at Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Ruse:

“All this equipment, especially the IT component, is designed to allow us to receive information from the drones and analyse the footage directly on additional screens. The drone operator’s screen is small and intended only for the operator, so this system will allow quick and effective management decisions to be made while an incident is ongoing, rather than analysing the situation afterwards, once the incident is over.”

Alongside the specialised aircraft, firefighters also received equipment for cutting bushes, allowing them to reach potential fire hotspots more quickly. Members of the city’s volunteer firefighting group also welcomed the new additions to the local service.

Volunteer Tihomir Enchev:

“This equipment is more mobile than a person can be in the field. It can cover a much wider area, and with thermal cameras it can always detect much warmer spots where a fire can be located and contained much faster.”

At present, firefighters in Ruse are reporting fewer fires caused by human activity, but they stress that prevention remains the most important factor, along with good coordination with state institutions. The regional administration has already issued an order on preventing fire risks.

Georgi Georgiev:

“It should be known that lighting open fires is prohibited, as is carrying out fire-related activities less than 100 metres from the boundaries of forest areas, as well as throwing away unextinguished cigarettes in these locations.”

The unmanned aerial vehicles can also be used in searches for missing people, as they are capable of detecting a human heat signature in wooded areas, both in summer and winter.

Similar equipment has also been provided to the fire services in Silistra and Razgrad.

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