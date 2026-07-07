Pet dogs viciously attacked a woman in Samokov; the owner fled

At around 16:00 yesterday, July 6, the Samokov District Police Department received a report that a woman had been attacked by dogs on Tsar Boris III Street. Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

It was established that while walking along the street, the woman was attacked by two dogs being led by a man. She was taken to a hospital in Sofia with multiple lacerations to her head, face and neck.

The owner of the dogs, who had left the scene in the meantime, was quickly identified and detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings were launched into the incident. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

Photos: Darina Angelova, BNT