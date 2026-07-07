New Bomb Threats Target Institutions across Bulgaria

New bomb threats have been reported at institutions across Bulgaria, the Ministry of the Interior said on July 7. Police are carrying out the required procedures in response.

On Monday, 6 July, authorities reported bomb threats targeting courthouses and other public institutions in Burgas, Yambol, Razgrad, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Targovishte, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Veliko Tarnovo, Blagoevgrad, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Vidin, Haskovo, Sofia Province, Kardzhali, Shumen, Pleven, Montana and Gabrovo.

The threats were sent to the institutions by email before noon.

A bomb threat targeting the Sofia Courthouse was received at around 10:30 a.m., court officials said. Staff and visitors were evacuated while the building was searched.

Malicious messages were also sent again to Varna Municipality and the Varna Territorial Directorate of the National Revenue Agency, warning of explosive devices. Police said hospitals had also received similar threats.

A threatening email claiming that an explosive device had been planted also caused disruption at the Burgas Courthouse. However, the building was not evacuated and court hearings continued as scheduled.

The Stara Zagora Courthouse was closed until 2:00 p.m. following a malicious bomb threat, according to the Regional Court's press office. All institutions housed in the building suspended operations.

A bomb threat was also received at the Blagoevgrad Municipality building, municipal officials said. Police officers are carrying out checks on site. At present, there is no need to evacuate the building and municipal services continue to operate normally.

Judges, court employees and members of the public were briefly evacuated from the Smolyan Courthouse after a second consecutive day of bomb threats. The emails were sent to the Regional Court and Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Two bomb threats were received by email early in the working day at the Regional Court in Montana and the Social Assistance Directorate in the city, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior said.

Employees working in the courthouse, the social services building and the neighbouring municipal tax office were evacuated. Searches found no explosive devices.

Police said four bomb threats were received by email in Pleven, targeting the Municipality, the Courthouse, a hospital and the Social Assistance Directorate. All institutions continue to operate normally.

For a second consecutive day, three public buildings in Lovech received bomb threats by email, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. Police are searching the Regional Administration building, the Courthouse and the Preslav Home.

Bomb threats were also reported at several institutions in Ruse, where police officers are carrying out inspections in accordance with established procedures.

Emails threatening explosive devices were also received by institutions in Razgrad Region. Searches are under way at the Courthouse, the Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Social Assistance Directorate in Razgrad and the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Kubrat. The hospital is not being evacuated. In some buildings, normal operations have resumed after inspections.

Photos: BTA

Police in Shumen confirmed that several institutions had received bomb threats by email and that the established response procedures were being followed.

Second day of threats in Haskovo

For the second consecutive day, the Haskovo Courthouse received a bomb threat. The signal was received at around 10:30 a.m., according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior.

An immediate search found nothing suspicious, after which the Regional and District Courts and the Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices resumed normal operations.

On Monday, 6 July, bomb threats were received by courthouses and other institutions in Burgas, Yambol, Razgrad, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Targovishte, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Veliko Tarnovo, Blagoevgrad, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Vidin, Haskovo, Sofia Province, Kardzhali, Shumen, Pleven, Montana and Gabrovo.





