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Ministry of Transport Publishes List of Approved Water Bases and Corridors along Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast

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Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
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The Ministry of Transport and Communications has published an up-to-date list of approved water corridors and registered vessels along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast for the summer season of 2026, the ministry announced on July 6.

The information has been compiled by the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration" with the aim of increasing public safety and awareness. The main purpose of the public database is to allow users to check in advance or in real time whether a given water attraction facility is operated by a registered provider or whether it involves unregulated activity that may pose risks to health and life.

The official register includes all designated corridors that have undergone the necessary procedures and have received authorisation to operate, as well as jet skis registered by their owners for towing inflatable equipment.

The information is detailed and includes the exact number of each zone, the name of the respective beach, the date of registration of the site, as well as a list of the specific water-based services offered and the company operating the water sports facility.

The data will be updated as new facilities are registered during the season. The provision of transparency is intended as a measure to prevent unauthorised practices and to ensure that approved operators are equipped with functioning equipment, rescue gear and qualified staff.

The publication of the register aims to reduce the risk of incidents in water areas and to ensure a fully safe environment for Bulgarian and foreign tourists. In case of any irregularities or activities outside the regulated zones, citizens are encouraged to report them via the dedicated telephone line 02 /940 9400 or through the specialised transport irregularities reporting portal.

The full register of approved water corridors and registered facilities is available at the following website:
https://www.mtc.government.bg/bg/category/348/register-of-approved-water-bases-and-corridors-for-recreational-watercraft-along-the-Bulgarian-Black-Sea-Coast-for-the-2026-season

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