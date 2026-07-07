Three Killed in Serious Crash on Hemus Motorway

A serious crash on the Hemus Motorway has left three people dead and others injured, according to unofficial information.

The collision, involving a van and a passenger car, occurred in a section of the motorway where roadworks are under way and traffic is being diverted into a single lane.

Police, fire and emergency medical teams have been dispatched to the scene.

A temporary traffic management scheme has been introduced for traffic travelling to and from Varna on the section between Shumen and Novi Pazar.

Vehicles are being diverted via Road I-2 (the old Varna road). Traffic is being regulated by police.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and avoid actions that could create further risks of accidents.



