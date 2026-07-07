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Eight People Detained in Police Operation in Gabrovo

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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Операция в Габрово
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Eight people have been detained during a specialised police operation carried out in Gabrovo, the Ministry of Interior has announced. Cannabis plants, methamphetamine, marijuana, methadone and counterfeit euro banknotes were discovered and seized.

The operation began in the early hours of the day and involved officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Gabrovo and the Gendarmerie Directorate.

As part of the Criminal Police operation, checks were carried out at five addresses. At one of them, officers found and seized 54.1 grams of amphetamine, 40.8 grams of marijuana, and 11 cannabis plants. At another address, 12 10ml containers containing methadone were discovered and seized. One person wanted for a nationwide search was also identified.

Two pre-trial proceedings have been launched — one concerning a tax offence related to concealed tax liabilities and undeclared insolvency of a legal entity, and another concerning the possession of three counterfeit €100 banknotes allegedly prepared for circulation.

A report has also been filed after an illegal site for dismantling end-of-life motor vehicles was identified.

During the operation, authorities inspected nine commercial sites and two individuals in relation to excise goods, three pawn shops, four quick-loan offices, and three logging sites.

During checks in forest areas, one inspection report was drawn up for an offence related to regulations governing a temporary timber storage facility.

A total of 39 addresses were searched, 447 vehicles were inspected, and 642 people were checked. Authorities also issued four penalty notices and 42 electronic fines.

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