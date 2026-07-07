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Prof. Eliza Stefanova Elected Rector of Sofia University

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She will complete Prof. Dr Georgi Valchev’s term of office until November 2027.

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Prof. Dr Eliza Stefanova has been elected rector of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, taking over the remainder of the term of Prof. Dr Georgi Valchev until November 2027. She is the first woman to lead the higher education institution.

The four candidates for rector of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” presented their programmes to the General Assembly for completing the term from July 2026 to November 2027, which became vacant after Prof. Dr Georgi Valchev was appointed Minister of Education and Science.

The final round of voting was contested by Prof. Dr Georgi Raynovski and Prof. Stefanova.

Photos: BTA

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