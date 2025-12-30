How and in Which Currency Will Taxi Fares Be Paid on New Year’s Eve?

On New Year’s Eve, taxi passengers inBulgaria should be aware that after 9.00pm, card payments will not be accepted, as many taxi apps rely on bank transactions. Fares will therefore need to be paid in cash, in either leva or euros.

Some taxi meters will automatically switch to euros at midnight on 1 January, but older models must be manually adjusted. This could lead to passengers seeing fares displayed in leva instead of euros, so it is important to check receipts carefully, where both currencies are shown.

Krasimir Tsvetkov, Chairman of the National Taxi Union, explained:

“All meters of the new model will switch automatically at midnight. Currently, the meter calculates fares in leva per kilometre. At midnight, it will switch to euros per kilometre – the rate of 1.46 leva will become 0.75 euros, and the initial fee of 2.94 leva will display as 1.50 euros.”

For older models, a manual adjustment is required due to delayed software updates. Tsvetkov added:

“This involves replacing the processor that controls automation. The processors arrived at service centres in limited numbers just four days ago.”

He advised passengers to check both the meter and the receipt to ensure the correct euro fare is applied.

Regarding change in euros, Tsvetkov noted:

“We tested several banks, but in most cases change will be given in leva. The law allows this if there is insufficient euro, so there is no legal violation.”

Taxi drivers are expected to operate in both currencies simultaneously and calculate exchange rates carefully to avoid errors.