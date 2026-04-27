How Are Incomes Rising and Prices Increasing, According to CITUB Trade Union?

Food prices in Bulgaria have risen by 6.2% on an annual basis, according to the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

The union said the upward trend applies across all product groups, with the exception of fats.

Among the latest increases are the prices of bread and bakery products in Haskovo (Southern Bulgaria). The most commonly purchased 650-gramme sliced loaf now costs €0.95, up from €0.89. Rye bread is now priced at €1.05, while wholegrain bread costs €1.00.

Producers cite rising fuel prices in recent days as the reason for the increase, adding that they had delayed raising prices for some time.

Veselin Ilchev, producer: “Drivers’ wages have risen sharply… ten years ago, when I was distributing industrial bread, I paid a delivery worker 600 leva. Now you can’t find one even for €1,000. In my opinion, prices should rise more and the focus should be on the quality of bread, not just the low price. Everything has doubled—the bread price has gone up by 6 euro cents.”

CITUB said bread and bakery products have increased by 3.6% over the last quarter. Vegetables have seen the sharpest rise, up 7.7%.

Lyuboslav Kostov, Director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training: “Food prices are rising much faster than the European average—we rank sixth, with Romania again leading at 7.3%. In Bulgaria, food inflation is 3.5%, compared with 1.9% in the eurozone and 2.1% on average across the EU.”

The union estimates that the necessary monthly income for food and public catering for one working person is €329.

The overall cost of living has increased by 2.3% on a quarterly basis. However, the union continues to insist on a state definition and methodology for determining a living wage.

Plamen Dimitrov, President of CITUB: “We have the methodological foundations, and there is global-level agreement—it has already been used by the International Labour Organisation for a second year. Why is it important? Because it is the only anchor that can replace the so-called automatisms, which have created and will continue to create other problems.”

CITUB is calling for the minimum wage gradually to move closer to a living wage.