Hristo Markov Appointed Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency

The Council of Ministers dismissed Rumen Spetsov from the post of executive director of the National Revenue Agency in view of his appointment as a special commercial administartor in accordance with a decision of the Council of Ministers on 14 November.

Hristo Markov, the former Deputy Executive Director of the NRA, has been appointed in his place.

On November 17, Rumen Spetsov was registered in the Commercial Register (CR) as the special commercial administrator of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas. Spetsov, together with Swiss citizen Evgeni Manyakhin, are now the legal representatives of the company.

The NRA explained that Hristo Markov is a long-standing employee of theirs with managerial and expert experience and over 30 years of experience in the revenue administration. Until 3 November 2025 he headed the Territorial Directorate of the NRA Sofia, after which he was appointed Deputy Executive Director.

Source: BTA