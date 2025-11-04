Illegal Migrants from China Detained at Kulata Border Crossing

Border police from the town of Petrich have detained a group of irregular migrants at the Kulata border checkpoint. Ten Chinese nationals were discovered concealed inside a lorry.

The vehicle was travelling towards Greece, where the migrants were reportedly due to meet smugglers who would help them continue their journey deeper into Europe. The lorry driver has been detained, along with one of the Chinese citizens.

The migrants will be transferred to a reception centre in Sofia. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched against the driver, and prosecutors have been notified of the case.

Authorities say the smuggling channel had been under observation for some time, involving foreign nationals as well as Bulgarian citizens.