БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Inquiry Launched into Alleged Police Violence After Video Shared on Social Media

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The director of the police in Varna has ordered an investigation into the case

шофьор без книжка заседна канавка опит избяга полицейска проверка сливен
Снимка: archive

The Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the coastal city of Varna, Senior Commissioner Krasen Torimatsov, has ordered an internal investigation after a video was circulated on social media accusing police officers of violence.

According to initial information, at around 13:00 on 2 November in the village of Sindel, Avren Municipality, officers from the Specialised Police Unit stopped a car and checked the people in it.

Police established that the driver had no driving licence or identity documents, refused to comply with police instructions and resisted attempts to detain him. A second man from the vehicle intervened in an effort to prevent the arrest. Acting within their powers, officers used physical force and auxiliary devices to detain the pair.

As the incident unfolded, around 40–50 local residents gathered at the scene, heightening tensions. The officers halted the check and detention, and additional police units and an ambulance were dispatched to restore public order. Emergency medical staff reported no injured individuals.

At approximately 15:00, three people requested medical assistance, prompting a second ambulance call-out. They were examined and referred to St Anna Hospital in Varna, where they were subsequently admitted to the neurosurgery department for further tests.

The investigation aims to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident. A pre-trial case has also been opened under the supervision of the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. The team's actions were recorded on a body-worn police camera. Authorities note that two of the individuals who resisted had previously attacked police officers in 2021, injuring two officers on duty; at that time, pre-trial proceedings were initiated against one of persons.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
"Всичко се клати, ще ни паднат къщите": Божурище на протест - искат мерки срещу трафика на тирове
2
"Всичко се клати, ще ни паднат къщите": Божурище на...
2 години след като Хърватия прие единната валута: Какъв е животът с евро
3
2 години след като Хърватия прие единната валута: Какъв е животът с...
Десетки тонове месо без документи и с неясен произход са открити при акция на СДВР, НАП и БАБХ
4
Десетки тонове месо без документи и с неясен произход са открити...
Скача таксата за издаване на лична карта
5
Скача таксата за издаване на лична карта
Българските евромонети - къде и как се секат?
6
Българските евромонети - къде и как се секат?

Най-четени

Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
1
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
2
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
3
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
4
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
5
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Багер влезе в бившия сарай на Ахмед Доган в "Бояна"
6
Багер влезе в бившия сарай на Ахмед Доган в "Бояна"

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Euro: The Country Is Ready to Adopt the New Currency from 1 January (OVERVIEW)
Bulgaria on the Threshold of the Euro: The Country Is Ready to Adopt the New Currency from 1 January (OVERVIEW)
"Digital Trends" 2025: Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Take Centre Stage at Technology Forum in Sofia "Digital Trends" 2025: Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Take Centre Stage at Technology Forum in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Budget 2026 Parameters Draw Sharp Criticism from Opposition, Unions and Employers Budget 2026 Parameters Draw Sharp Criticism from Opposition, Unions and Employers
Чете се за: 07:27 мин.
Dozens of Tonnes of Meat without Proper Documentation and of Unclear Origin Uncovered during Joint Operation by Sofia Police, the Revenue Agency and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Dozens of Tonnes of Meat without Proper Documentation and of Unclear Origin Uncovered during Joint Operation by Sofia Police, the Revenue Agency and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Ambulance in Front of the Emergency Centre in Simeonovgrad Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Ambulance in Front of the Emergency Centre in Simeonovgrad
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Man Arrested for Brutal Murder in Varna Man Arrested for Brutal Murder in Varna
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

Водещи новини

България на прага на еврото: Страната е готова за новата валута от 1 януари (ОБЗОР)
България на прага на еврото: Страната е готова за новата валута от...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
България и еврото
Затвориха летището в Брюксел заради дрон Затвориха летището в Брюксел заради дрон
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Параметрите на Бюджет 2026: Остри критики от опозицията, синдикатите и работодателите Параметрите на Бюджет 2026: Остри критики от опозицията, синдикатите и работодателите
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
Линейка уби пешеходец пред спешния център в Симеоновград Линейка уби пешеходец пред спешния център в Симеоновград
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Десетки тонове месо без документи и с неясен произход са открити...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
В "Референдум": По-бедни или по-богати ставаме?
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Студентите в Сърбия и Европа: Какво не знае Брюксел за сръбските...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
По света
Млад мъж нахлу с нож в заведение в столичния квартал...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ