Intercity Bus Catches Fire in Transit Near Aytos – No Injuries Reported

An intercity bus caught fire this evening shortly after the junction for the village of Mirolubovo, en route to Aytos (Burgas dostrict, Southeastern Bulgaria).

Police confirmed to BNT that no passengers were injured in the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a burst tyre. The bus came to rest partially on the road, but the section did not need to be closed.

Two police units attended the scene, and all passengers have since been safely transported away.